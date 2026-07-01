What's Fun This Week: Classic 4th of July celebrations

Dozens of Fourth of July events planned across southeastern Wisconsin

Lake Country Family Fun has rounded up local Independence Day events, including fireworks, drone shows, hometown parades, community festivals, and family-friendly celebrations. Many festivities begin in June and continue through the July 4 holiday weekend. Click the links below to see a full list of times and locations.

Sussex is kicking off the Fourth of July holiday with a full day of festivities at Village Park and it is just one of dozens of communities across the Lake Country area with celebrations planned for Independence Day weekend.

"The village of Sussex is a small town, and they do such a great job of planning their hometown celebration," said Erin Guenterberg from Lake Country Family Fun .

This year's Sussex celebration adds a community parade alongside the annual kiddie parade.

"Every year they do a kiddie parade and this year they're doing a community parade," Erin said.

The Sussex kiddie parade runs from 9:15 a.m. to noon on July 4. Village Park will also feature a splash pad, food, family activities, and fireworks at 9 p.m.

"Between the parade and this beautiful park, the splash pad, they'll have food and family activities, and then the fireworks that night," Erin said.

Village Park is also debuting a new permanent feature just in time for the holiday.

"The new Ridge Pavilion is opening up on July 1st," Erin said.

"Absolutely. From the 4th of July celebration to everything you can see and do here at the park, sounds like Sussex is the place to be," Erin said.

Parade survival tips from Lake Country Family Fun

Heading to a parade this holiday weekend? Here are some tips to help your family make the most of it:

Bring plenty of water — bonus if it includes electrolytes without added sugar.

Arrive early to claim a good spot, or coordinate with another family to save space.

Sit near a restroom if possible.

Position your family near a park or open space where kids can run before the parade starts.

Bring freeze pops or frozen yogurt tubes to keep little ones cool — and a small pair of scissors to open them quickly.

Pack wet washcloths in a zip-lock bag, stored in the fridge or freezer before you leave.

Toss a few bandages in your bag — someone always skins a knee.

Bring a blanket to place on the sidewalk or curb to give kids a defined area for chasing candy.

Pack protein-filled, low-sugar snacks: frozen grapes, clementines, apple slices, or beef sticks.

Teach kids parade manners — please, thank you, and respecting other families' space go a long way.

Bring extra bags for candy collection and at least one bag for trash. Leave your spot cleaner than you found it.

Apply mineral sunscreen before heading out.

Baby wipes are always useful — sticky candy and dirty streets are a given.

Pack a few extra hair ties and consider a change of clothes for younger kids.

Additional community celebrations are being updated as information becomes available. Visit Lake Country Family Fun for the full and updated list of 4th of July events in 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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