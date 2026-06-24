What's Fun This Week? 3 free ways to enjoy summer in Lake Country

PEWAUKEE — Summer in the Lake Country area is packed with free activities for families, and a new weekly series is here to help you find them.

"What's Fun This Week?' is highlighting low or no-cost activities for families on weeknights and beyond in southeastern Wisconsin.

This week, Erin Guenterberg from Lake Country Family Fun is sharing three no-cost ways to enjoy the summer season in the Pewaukee area.

Waterfront Wednesdays in downtown Pewaukee

On Wednesday nights in downtown Pewaukee you can catch live music and lakeside views at the "Waterfront Wednesday Concert Series".

"Come down here, get here a little early so you can get your spot, the live music will be going and it's just a beautiful night along the lake," Erin said.

Concerts begin at 6:00 pm and end at 8:30 pm.

Ski Club show on Thursdays

Thursday nights offer another free option: the Pewaukee Lakes Ski Club show, also held in downtown Pewaukee.

"They're so impressive the way they can get so tall and go over the jump. Amazing," Erin said.

Both the Wednesday music series and the Thursday ski show are free to attend.

An inclusive splash pad for children of all abilities

Families with young children also have a new destination to add to their summer bucket list: a newly opened splash pad designed so children of all abilities can play together.

The project grew from a community need. "There were two families that had children with special needs, and they kind of came together and said, 'Hey, we have these children. They don't always feel like they have a place in some of our parks,'" Monica Kaskey, Recreation Supervisor for Pewaukee Parks & Recreation, said.

The department says Garrison's splash pad has been years in the making.

"To see all these families out here smiling and having a great time and keeping cool in the summer is really what this is all about," Kaskey said.

The splash pad is free to use and is open daily through Labor Day.

Click here to read about more local splash pads on the Lake Country Family Fun website.

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