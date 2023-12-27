What to know: Milwaukee's new sales taxes will begin January 1, 2024

The sales taxes in the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County will be going up beginning January 1, 2024.

In July, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed a historic 2-percent sales tax increase to save the city from financial pitfalls. Later that month, the Milwaukee County Board voted to approve the additional county tax increase.

Beginning on or after January 1, 2024:



City of Milwaukee imposes a new 2% sales and use tax

Milwaukee County sales and use tax increases to 0.9%

Just like most legislation, it can be difficult to understand how exactly this sales tax will impact residents. Here is a roundup of questions TMJ4 News staff had on how the effect of the sales tax could pan out:

Give me a one-minute brief of what the tax hike means for me

Back in June the Republican-led Wisconsin legislature and the Democratic Wisconsin governor passed a law that increases the amount of shared revenue cities and counties get across the state. That includes allowing the city of Milwaukee and the county of Milwaukee to enact local sales taxes in order to prevent a looming financial crisis connected to budget deficits (aka the city pensions). Milwaukee Common Council members were given the OK as part of this law to increase the city's sales tax by up to 2 percent with a two-thirds vote. That means the city gets about $190.2 million more every year. Milwaukee County supervisors are meanwhile mulling over OKing a 0.4 percent increase, raising $82.2 million in 2024, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

How much more will I pay with the new tax?

Most of the money raised by the new tax will go towards the city's underfunded pension system and to maintaining essential police, fire, and emergency services.

An extra two cents on each dollar spent may not be felt as much on small purchases, but it could make a substantial difference on big-ticket items. A $17,000 car would come with an extra $404 in sales taxes. A $43,000 car would cost $1,041 more for Milwaukee residents, under the new tax.

People who live in Milwaukee can’t avoid the bigger tax by buying a car in a neighboring suburb or in Waukesha County, which has the lowest sales tax in the state.

The price difference on say a $1,000 fridge would be about $15 including the state and county taxes. That does not include a potential 0.4 percent bump that Milwaukee County supervisors are expected to vote on.

The high-end products in the $10,000 and over range are where shoppers will really see the increase.

How does Milwaukee's new rate compare to neighboring cities?

The City of Milwaukee currently has a 5 percent sales tax. Milwaukee County meanwhile has a .5 percent sales tax. If both the city and county of Milwaukee sales tax increases pass, a resident of both city and county would be paying a total sales tax of 7.9 percent.

That 7.9 percent sales tax for the City of Milwaukee residents is in the neighborhood of the sales taxes in other major Midwest cities. Minneapolis has an 8.03 percent sales tax; Columbus has a 7.5 percent sales tax; and Chicago has a 10.25 percent sales tax.

Why was a sales tax hike needed?

As The Associated Press reports, city of Milwaukee leaders who pushed for approval of the higher sales tax warned of looming deep cuts to core services, including police and fire protection. Opponents objected to strings attached to additional state funding, including curbing spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

“The wolf is at the door,” Milwaukee Alderman Robert Bauman argued in support of the sales tax on Tuesday. “You can’t chase the wolf away anymore, and we are dealing with some serious challenges that have to be addressed.”

Milwaukee is struggling with an underfunded pension system and not enough money to maintain essential police, fire, and emergency services. Milwaukee has increasingly become reliant on federal pandemic aid to fund its essential services, which city leaders have said cost $150 million more per year to maintain.

The state Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers negotiated for months over a deal signed into law last month that gave the city the option to raise the local sales tax to help it avoid insolvency in 2025. The bill signed by the Democrat Evers, and passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, boosts state aid to local governments by $275 million and ties future aid payments to the state sales tax.

Leaders, including Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, who represents Milwaukee, urged adoption of the higher local sales tax to avoid bankruptcy like Detroit in 2013. They warned of catastrophic cuts including laying off 700 police officers, 250 firefighters, and 400 other city workers. They also warned of possible library closures and reductions in other basic services like trash pickup and snow removal.

For additional information, here is a fact sheet from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue:

