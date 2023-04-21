'What happened?!': Bay View residents stunned by storm that swept neighborhood

BAY VIEW — The weather took a nasty turn at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Viewers showed us a video of a close call that happened when a tree fell.

WATCH: Tree falls in Bay View amid storm (Courtesy: Andy Reid)

Tree falls in Bay View

In a matter of seconds, a four-story tall tree crashed onto Ashley Lazarski’s Kia.

“In the video, you can see as the tree is falling a car is driving underneath it so like my car, it could have gotten smashed," she said.



Andy Reid was thankful the tree did not fall in the opposite direction where his house is.

“It was chaotic! The cops were closing down the street. Cars are being diverted," he shared.

TOM RICHARDSON

Tom Richardson took pictures that showed piles of hail on his lawn, which smashed his flowers and flooded the intersection.

“The whole sidewalk was just a river going downhill," he said. "The sewers were clogged because all the buds from the tree were getting knocked down from the hail.”

TOM RICHARDSON

Ashley said, “We saw people shoveling the hail like it was snowing. I’m like those kids are shoveling, what is going on? What happened?”

Ashley had her car towed and is waiting to hear back from insurance. People are thankful no one was hurt in all of this as the cleanup continues.

