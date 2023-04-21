Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'What happened?!': Bay View residents stunned by storm that swept neighborhood

Thursday's storm produced hail and uprooted trees. StormTeam4's Marisa Wolozyn says wind gusts reached 45 miles per hour.
Courtesy: Andy Reid
tree.jpeg
Posted at 4:07 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 17:07:51-04

BAY VIEW — The weather took a nasty turn at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Viewers showed us a video of a close call that happened when a tree fell.

WATCH: Tree falls in Bay View amid storm (Courtesy: Andy Reid)

Tree falls in Bay View

In a matter of seconds, a four-story tall tree crashed onto Ashley Lazarski’s Kia.

“In the video, you can see as the tree is falling a car is driving underneath it so like my car, it could have gotten smashed," she said.

Andy Reid was thankful the tree did not fall in the opposite direction where his house is.
“It was chaotic! The cops were closing down the street. Cars are being diverted," he shared.

flood.jpeg

Tom Richardson took pictures that showed piles of hail on his lawn, which smashed his flowers and flooded the intersection.

“The whole sidewalk was just a river going downhill," he said. "The sewers were clogged because all the buds from the tree were getting knocked down from the hail.”

hail.jpeg

Ashley said, “We saw people shoveling the hail like it was snowing. I’m like those kids are shoveling, what is going on? What happened?”

Ashley had her car towed and is waiting to hear back from insurance. People are thankful no one was hurt in all of this as the cleanup continues.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Spelling Bee Digital 480x360.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals live on TMJ4