Intense storms down trees, flood streets in Bay View

BAY VIEW — Intense evening storms sweeping through Southeast Wisconsin downed trees and flooded streets in the Bay View neighborhood.

Neighbors tell TMJ4 the storm moved through the area fairly quickly, but the damage left behind shows just how impactful it was.

“It was a complete white out, we couldn't see anything, all we could do is hear it,” said Bay View resident Jennifer Nolan about the hail that fell. “After about two minutes the sun came out and we went out back to look for the rainbow and this is what we saw.”

What she saw, was one of the oldest trees on the block turning someone's garage into rubble.

TMJ4

Nolan and her neighbor, Scot Henry, have lived in Bay View for decades. Both said seeing the sight was surreal.

“We don’t get the storms coming through like that around here very much,” said Henry. “[The tree] looks very sturdy so to see that crushing a garage is pretty surprising.”

That tree, not the only one to come down in the neighborhood. Just a few streets away another tall tree was completely uprooted and crushed a car underneath.

“Well, you always think ‘that will never happen to me’—well, it happened to me!” said the car’s owner, Ashley Lazarski. “My heart did drop a little bit. I've only had this car a couple of years and now I'm probably going to be getting a new one.”

While that tree stopped Lazarski from driving home, floodwaters were slowing down other drivers' commutes on Howell and Oklahoma.

TMJ4 asked Linda Spice, a 20 year resident of Bay View, if she had ever seen flooding like this before.

“Absolutely not,” she replied. “I mean, we've had flooding but nothing like this. As soon as I saw it, I was driving home from work, I went to pick up my daughter and I said you have to see this.”

Neighbors TMJ4 spoke to say, thankfully, the power stayed on and no one was hurt.

