What drivers need to know on this snowy and chilly Halloween night

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The timing of the latest round of snow could mean adding coats and boots to the Halloween costume tonight.

And as we get our first taste of the snow, it is also important to make sure you're taking precautions out on the road. It may feel strange to think about winter driving on Halloween, but now is the time to make sure you are ready for the upcoming season.

TMJ4 Waukesha weather on Halloween on Oct. 31, 2023.

What is spookier than snow on Halloween?

"Some people haven't experienced driving in the wintertime yet, so you need to be educated on what to do in the winter time ahead of time so you know what to do when it comes," Stevie Davis, a driving instructor at Easy Method Driving School, said.

Davis says that is not the only thing to be aware of on this Halloween night.

"Drive slower in an area where kids are crossing the streets," he said. "I don't know how the weather is going to be. If we going to get some snow later on today. But again, move your head and beware of your surroundings."

TMJ4 Stevie Davis with Easy Method Driving School wants to use this first snow fall as a reminder to slow down, look both ways, and be safe on the roads.

He says slowing down is important no matter if it is Halloween or on your way to work in a snowstorm this winter, "Safety first, space cushions, looking at intersections, being aware of your surroundings."

Instead of thinking about which candy you want, you may want to think about which auto shop you're heading to for winter preparation.

"I would call immediately and get on the schedule," Jesse Moffet, owner of Good Hope Service, said.

Moffet's shop is in Glendale. He says Halloween and the first snowfall was the perfect storm for a scare.

"The first day it snows, we are jam-packed with everybody who wants tires," he said.

Winter prep is a lot more than just checking your tires.

Moffet said to avoid the nightmare of a broken down vehicle, "Generally you want to have the whole car checked over. Cold weather is hard on all parts of the car. Not just the battery, not just the tires. Generally, check for any safety concerns but things for weather as well."

Again, this serves as a reminder to drive safe - not only tonight with the trick-or-treaters - but this winter when more snow comes our way.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip