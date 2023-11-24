What are you thankful for?: Milwaukeeans share gratitude on Thanksgiving Day

MILWAUKEE — Last year, TMJ4’s Andrea Albers brought the question ‘What are you thankful for?’ to Milwaukee. It was a great reminder to all of us in the newsroom that there is so much to appreciate in this world, so we went back out to see what Milwaukeeans are thankful for this year.

We met Stephanie Donaldson as she was taking a walk with her dog, Wendy, and sister, Kyle, in Cathedral Square Park. Says she has a lot to smile about this year.

"I’m an ER veterinary technician,” said Donaldson. “I didn’t know I was going to be off, usually I work the holidays so it was a nice treat.”

She's thankful she was able to make the trip to Milwaukee to visit her siblings, and the family love is spread far and wide in the city.

Mary Fingar told us, “I’m just thankful to be spending the day with my son, Josh, and tomorrow I’ll be spending the day with my other son and grandchildren.”

For the Totlebens, a family from Indiana, their stay in Milwaukee together is what they’re grateful for.

“My son’s in school of rock at Skylight Theater so we’re up here for the holiday while he’s in the show,” said Daniel Totleben. “We’ve fallen in love with Milwaukee.”

Some little ones are already looking ahead to the next holiday, though.

Julian Totleben saying, “I’m thankful for Christmas, because you get presents!”

But the gratitude for even the everyday things, like having a home and a warm meal, isn’t lost on those here in the city, who say the best gift by far is simply being together.

