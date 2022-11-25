Thankful: Milwaukeeans reflect on what they're celebrating this year

MILWAUKEE - — To be thankful is to feel or express gratitude. On Thanksgiving Day in Milwaukee, we came across many folks who were eager to share their joy.

"I'm thankful to be able to wear such a light jacket on November 24th in Wisconsin," said Jeff Biskowitz, smiling on a sidewalk in Whitefish Bay as the temperature crept toward 50 degrees.

And we met Emily Oates, an MPS teacher who says she's thankful for all of her wonderful 3rd graders. "I hope everyone can end up safe and warm this Thanksgiving with a belly full of food," she added.

Torrance Whitmore was picking up a beautiful bouquet of roses for his wife. "I'm thankful for my friends my family," he shared. "But most of all, for lord Jesus Christ for another day, a beautiful day."

And Haley Solati, riding her bike to her cousin's house stopped to tell us this, "I'm thankful for my family, they are everything. They are with me through everything. Such a big family! They all live here too."

