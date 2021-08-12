West Allis residents thank crews for restoring power: 'We have electricity again, thank God'

WEST ALLIS — We Energies crews were a welcome sight in West Allis on Wednesday.

"We have electricity again, thank God. We’re really grateful," said Maria Andaluz.

Neighbors near 87th and Becher rejoiced when they arrived. They said they had gone without power since 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"They showed up and they got us all hooked up," said Andaluz. "And then a lightning bolt hit our area, and we lost power again."

TMJ4

Maria had a rough day. She had to take off work. She checked in on her elderly neighbors, cleared debris, and waited for power to return—all in sweltering heat.

"It's been trying," Andaluz said. "And I can rather say, my boss would love to hear this: I'd rather be at work."

Her husband, Carlos, offered crews water and soda. He said it was the least he could do to thank them.

"I appreciate it, so I came over and gave them water and soda," Carlos said.

TMJ4

Neighbors said downed trees made their street impassable. They said city crews cleared the roads and will clean up the rest of the debris later.

The storm was a big pain, but neighbors are realizing they are lucky.

TMJ4

"This tree did not decide to go the other way and smash our house," said Katie Fowle. "Instead it splintered and went into the street, so we’re really happy."

"The most important thing is to make sure we’re all OK, to take care of neighbors, elderly and all," Andaluz said. "And we just give thanks to God that we are all in good shape and we’re fine, and we can do without AC for a few hours."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip