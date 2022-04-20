West Allis man charged, accused of targeting neighbors with racist threats, vandalism

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis man is facing federal charges after being accused of targeting neighbors with racist threats and vandalism.

William McDonald is accused of smashing windows, slashing tires, and leaving racist notes for at least nine victims between February and the beginning of April.

Agents searched his car Tuesday and found screw drivers, a baseball bat, and another racist note. They also found drugs and a scale in his apartment.

A West Allis family previously shared some of the disturbing notes they received with TMJ4 News. One of them said "...go back to the north side [expletive]."

Reginald Wilkerson told TMJ4 News earlier this month that since February, he and his family came out of their home to find their tires slashed, windows broken and graphic notes left behind.

"It's sick to know someone's watching you that much," Wilkerson said.

The FBI office in Milwaukee said earlier this month that more than 70 hate crimes have already been reported so far this year.

YOU CAN REPORT HATE CRIMES TO THE FBI BY CALLING 1 (800) CALL-FBI OR SUBMIT TIPS AT TIPS.FBI.GOV.

