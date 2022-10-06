West Allis hit-and-run victim dies, suspect identified

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department said the woman who was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday has died from her injuries, and a suspect has been charged.

The crash happened near 65th and Greenfield around 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Officials say the woman, 38, was biking when she was hit. She was taken to the hospital for treatment where she died on Wednesday.

At the time of the incident, West Allis police said the driver who hit her was taken into custody as alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

On Thursday, police confirmed that Donzell Payne, 44, was charged with intoxicated use of a vehicle and knowingly operating a vehicle without a license. Police said they notified the DA's office of the victim's passing and are expecting amended charges.

