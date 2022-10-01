Bicyclist hit by a car in West Allis, driver arrested for OWI

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit by a car while riding her bike Saturday morning.

The crash happened near 65th and Greenfield around 9:45 a.m. Officials say the bicyclist, a 38-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not say the extent of her injuries.

West Allis police are still investigating, but they said drug and/or alcohol use appears to be a factor in the crash.

The driver, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested for an OWI causing injury.

