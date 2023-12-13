West Allis haunted house 'Novak Manor' gets approval to continue

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you travel down a special section of West Allis this time of year, a spectacle of lights brings out tens of thousands of people there to enjoy a holiday tradition.

“I used to come here all the time as a little kid with my family and see all of the lights,” Emily Zajork of Brookfield said. “She loves seeing all the lights.”

TMJ4 News Emily Zajork came to Candy Cane Lane as a kid. The tradition is extending another generation, with her two-year-old daughter in tow for her first CCL experience.

Candy Cane Lane has become a generational tradition for Zajork. It’s been running for 39 years. Zajork remembers coming here as a kid and now, her two-year-old daughter is creating the same memories.

She couldn’t get enough of the Christmas-themed dinosaur blow-ups, and the big man himself.

“She just got to meet Santa,” Zajork said. “She was a little shy and when we walked away she said, again! Again!.”

TMJ4 News Signs like these are all over the length of Candy Cane Lane after a Halloween Haunted House in the city was told it would have to cease operations this fall due to people walking on the property.

But a zoning ordinance being enforced for a different holiday tradition could jeopardize Candy Cane Lane. Up and down these streets, there are new yard signs that read, “Candy Cane Lane Attendees Not Permitted on Personal Property.”

The signs are a new addition after a trick last Halloween. Despite their presence though, people still posed for festive photos Tuesday night on properties with signs encouraging people to do so.

“There’s a minor zoning ordinance of allowing people on your property,” Patty Novak said.

In October, Novak was told their haunted house experience would have to move to a commercial space or have their home rezoned into a commercial space. The enforcement of this ordinance would essentially end this Halloween tradition.

TMJ4 News Adam and Patty Novak say the future is uncertain for their popular Novak Manor haunted house, after the City of West Allis says they're violating a local ordinance.

In a lot of ways, Novak Manor mirrors Candy Cane Lane. The decorations for the season draw people in to experience joy for a holiday. They collect donations for a good cause.

And it makes them feel like they’re making the community better.

While Novak Manor sees nearly 10,000 people visit annually, Candy Cane Lane draws 110,000. Novak Manor’s operations last 40 hours over the course of a handful of Fridays and Saturdays leading up to October. Candy Cane Lane goes a month-long every night of the week for four to five hours.

“We love Candy Cane Lane,” Novak said. “We don’t want anyone to think we don’t support it. We support the MACC Fund. But there are a lot of similarities and concerns from people. I think that’s huge. We want them to go forward but we want to go forward and want to keep it fair.”

Tuesday Night, the discussion was before the West Allis Common Council. Ultimately, the votes were in favor of Novak Manor.

The Novak’s will still have to file for a permit for operations. Then, a public hearing will follow with neighbors being notified and giving them an opportunity to speak in favor or against the event.

While it’s a decision that immediately provides optimism for the Novak’s, it also creates a future for Candy Cane Lane to continue for another 39 years, to raise millions more for childhood cancer research.

“There is much in common between the two,” Ald. Suzzette Grisham said. “Candy Cane Lane, Novak Manor, others doing charitable support for the community, it’s an outstanding thing they’re doing. We want to continue seeing them do it for years to come.”

A Christmas gift for the Novaks, that will be a treat next Halloween.

“It’s a really good positive step,” Novak said. “I can’t believe we did it.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip