Welfare check leads to death investigation in West Allis

Medical Examiner: Two people found with gunshot wounds
Posted at 9:00 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 22:11:51-05

MILWAUKEE — Police in West Allis are conducting a death investigation at a home on S. 57th Street.

According to Police, West Allis officers responded to a home near S. 57th and W. Walker Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The home is just steps away from the Frank Aaron State Trail.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but that information is very limited as the investigation unfolds.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, their team was called to the scene for reports of two people who were found with what are believed to be gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will provide updates on-air and online as new details become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

