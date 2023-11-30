Weekend Events: Holiday Train, Bluey's Big Play, Santa Rampage, A Christmas Carol, and more

Here's Adriana's latest roundup of all the exciting weekend events you can take part in this weekend! With dozens of things to do, you can't go wrong.
FRIDAY
Milwaukee Brewers Annual Clubhouse Sale
8:00- 6:00 p.m.
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214
Christmas in the Ward
5:30-8:30 p.m.
Historic Third Ward
219 N Milwaukee St - Milwaukee, WI 53202
Christmas at the Pabst Mansion
Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Christmas Carnival of Lights
Jellystone Park in Caledonia
8425 Highway 38,
Caledonia, WI 53108
Country Christmas Drive Through
The Ingleside Hotel
2810 Golf Road,
Pewaukee, WI 53072
Enchant Christmas
7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
Twilight Tours at the Pabst Mansion
Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI
Yippee Ki Yay
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N Water St,
Milwaukee, 53202
Christkindmarkt -
West Allis Farmers Market
6501 W National Ave,
West Allis, Wi
HARRY POTTER™ IN CONCERT
The Riverside Theater
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
CEREMONIAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING AT PETRIFYING SPRINGS PARK
4:30 -6:30 p.m.
Petrifying Springs Park
5555 7th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Illuminate Ozaukee
Zeunert Park
N25W5598 Taft St. - Cedarburg, WI 53012
SATURDAY
Milwaukee Brewers Annual Clubhouse Sale
8:00- 6:00 p.m.
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214
Hawks Vs. Bucks
7:00 p.m.
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Admirals CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF ELF!
& HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE
Bring a new toy to the game and receive a BOGO ticket offer for a future game!
6:00 p.m.
400 W Kilbourn Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Bluey's Big Play
Miller High Life Theatre
500 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Santa Cycle Rampage
187 E Becher St, Milwaukee, WI
Holidays on the Hop
3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
On The Hop
Yippee Ki Yay
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N Water St,
Milwaukee, 53202
SANTA’S CHRISTMAS CAVALCADE
"See Santa and Mrs. Claus on this festive route riding atop a vintage fire truck featuring local singer/songwriter Sarah Fierek with original holiday tunes. Route departs from the Milwaukee Public Market's Water Street entrance at 5:15 PM and travels throughout downtown.
The cavalcade travels east on Wisconsin Avenue to the lakefront, with visits to Pere Marquette Park, Cathedral Square Park, Zeidler Union Square, Catalano Square, and Light the Hoan between 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm."
Home for the Holidays
10:00 a.m- 3:00 p.m.
W372 S9727 WI-67,
Eagle, WI 53119
Allis in Winterland
7525 W Greenfield Ave,
West Allis, WI 53214
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony & Parade
4:45 p.m. at City Hall Centennial Plaza
Family Free Day
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI
A Christmas Carol
The Pabst Theater
144 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI
Happy Holiday Art Crawl
2:00-8:00 p.m.
Downtown Waukesha
Waukesha, 53186
The Wildlife In Need Center - Holiday themed Meet & Greet
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
W349 S1480 S. Waterville Road
Oconomowoc, WI
Breakfast with the Reindeer
Delafield Fish Hatchery
Main Street -
Delafield, WI 53018
Christmas on the Corner
2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Downtown Port Washington
Franklin Street -
Port Washington, WI
SUNDAY
Bluey's Big Play
Miller High Life Theatre
500 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Holiday Train-
Stops in :
Sturtevant : 6:45
Caledonia : 8:05
Wauwatosa on 12/4 4:00 p.m.
Hartland on 12/4 5:30 p.m.
Oconomowoc on 12/4 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee Miniature Motors Toy Show
Waukesha County Expo Center
1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha, WI
Wisconsin Vintage Fest
11 a.m. to 5 p.m
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Santa Cruise
Runs through 12/30
Lake Geneva Cruise Line Winter Harbor
1 Liechty Drive - Williams Bay, WI 53191
