Weekend Events: Holiday Train, Bluey's Big Play, Santa Rampage, A Christmas Carol, and more

Here's Adriana's latest roundup of all the exciting weekend events you can take part in this weekend! With dozens of things to do, you can't go wrong.

FRIDAY

Milwaukee Brewers Annual Clubhouse Sale

8:00- 6:00 p.m.

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Christmas in the Ward

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Historic Third Ward

219 N Milwaukee St - Milwaukee, WI 53202

Christmas at the Pabst Mansion

Pabst Mansion

2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Christmas Carnival of Lights

Jellystone Park in Caledonia

8425 Highway 38,

Caledonia, WI 53108

Country Christmas Drive Through

The Ingleside Hotel

2810 Golf Road,

Pewaukee, WI 53072

Enchant Christmas

7035 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

Twilight Tours at the Pabst Mansion

Pabst Mansion

2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI

Yippee Ki Yay

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N Water St,

Milwaukee, 53202

Christkindmarkt -

West Allis Farmers Market

6501 W National Ave,

West Allis, Wi

HARRY POTTER™ IN CONCERT

The Riverside Theater

116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

CEREMONIAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING AT PETRIFYING SPRINGS PARK

4:30 -6:30 p.m.

Petrifying Springs Park

5555 7th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Illuminate Ozaukee

Zeunert Park

N25W5598 Taft St. - Cedarburg, WI 53012

SATURDAY

Milwaukee Brewers Annual Clubhouse Sale

8:00- 6:00 p.m.

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Hawks Vs. Bucks

7:00 p.m.

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Admirals CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF ELF!

& HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE

Bring a new toy to the game and receive a BOGO ticket offer for a future game!

6:00 p.m.

400 W Kilbourn Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Bluey's Big Play

Miller High Life Theatre

500 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Santa Cycle Rampage

187 E Becher St, Milwaukee, WI

Holidays on the Hop

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

On The Hop

Yippee Ki Yay

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N Water St,

Milwaukee, 53202

SANTA’S CHRISTMAS CAVALCADE

"See Santa and Mrs. Claus on this festive route riding atop a vintage fire truck featuring local singer/songwriter Sarah Fierek with original holiday tunes. Route departs from the Milwaukee Public Market's Water Street entrance at 5:15 PM and travels throughout downtown.

The cavalcade travels east on Wisconsin Avenue to the lakefront, with visits to Pere Marquette Park, Cathedral Square Park, Zeidler Union Square, Catalano Square, and Light the Hoan between 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm."

Home for the Holidays

10:00 a.m- 3:00 p.m.

W372 S9727 WI-67,

Eagle, WI 53119

Allis in Winterland

7525 W Greenfield Ave,

West Allis, WI 53214

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony & Parade

4:45 p.m. at City Hall Centennial Plaza

Family Free Day

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI

A Christmas Carol

The Pabst Theater

144 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI

Happy Holiday Art Crawl

2:00-8:00 p.m.

Downtown Waukesha

Waukesha, 53186

The Wildlife In Need Center - Holiday themed Meet & Greet

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

W349 S1480 S. Waterville Road

Oconomowoc, WI

Breakfast with the Reindeer

Delafield Fish Hatchery

Main Street -

Delafield, WI 53018

Christmas on the Corner

2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Downtown Port Washington

Franklin Street -

Port Washington, WI

SUNDAY

Bluey's Big Play

Miller High Life Theatre

500 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Holiday Train-

Stops in :

Sturtevant : 6:45

Caledonia : 8:05

Wauwatosa on 12/4 4:00 p.m.

Hartland on 12/4 5:30 p.m.

Oconomowoc on 12/4 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee Miniature Motors Toy Show

Waukesha County Expo Center

1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha, WI

Wisconsin Vintage Fest

11 a.m. to 5 p.m

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Santa Cruise

Runs through 12/30

Lake Geneva Cruise Line Winter Harbor

1 Liechty Drive - Williams Bay, WI 53191

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip