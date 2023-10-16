Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train 2023: Wisconsin schedule, musicians and more

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be back in Wisconsin for its annual Christmas and music-themed tour of Canada and parts of the US in 2023.
CP-Holiday-Train-Dec-14-NZ-7750.png
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's website.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
CP-Holiday-Train-Dec-14-NZ-7750.png
Posted at 10:42 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 11:42:26-04

MILWAUKEE — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be back in Wisconsin for its annual Christmas and music-themed tour of Canada and parts of the US in 2023.

The closest stop to Milwaukee this train is making is in Wauwatosa, followed by Caledonia, Hartland and Oconomowoc.

The holiday train raises money for a good cause, too. According to their website:

The 2023 CPKC Holiday Train tours Canada and the United States Nov. 20 through Dec. 19, raising money, food and awareness for the important work that food banks do in their communities. Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. CPKC makes a donation to the local food shelf at each stop and encourages attendees to also donate.

Since its inception in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and more than 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

Learn more on their website here (including the musicians playing during the tour).

See the stops on the 2023 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train below:

Lacrosse, Wisconsin

Arrival Day12/5/2023
Arrival Time8:25PM
Event Start At8:30PM
Event End At9:00PM
AddressAmtrak Station, 601 Saint Andrew Street

Sparta, Wisconsin

Arrival Day12/5/2023
Arrival Time6:40PM
Event Start At6:50PM
Event End At7:20PM
AddressCorner of S. Water Street & Milwaukee (south side of CP tracks)

Tomah, Wisconsin

Arrival Day12/5/2023
Arrival Time5:25PM
Event Start At5:30PM
Event End At6:00PM
AddressAmtrak Depot, 205 North Superior Avenue

Mauston, Wisconsin

Arrival Day12/5/2023
Arrival Time4:00PM
Event Start At4:15PM
Event End At4:40PM
AddressDivision Street railway crossing

Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Arrival Day12/5/2023
Arrival Time2:30PM
Event Start At2:45PM
Event End At3:15PM
AddressAmtrak Depot, 100 La Crosse Street

Portage, Wisconsin

Arrival Day12/5/2023
Arrival Time1:15PM
Event Start At1:15PM
Event End At1:45PM
AddressCP yard adjacent to Averbeck Street

Columbus, Wisconsin

Arrival Day12/4/2023
Arrival Time9:05PM
Event Start At9:15PM
Event End At9:45PM
AddressAmtrak Depot, 395 N Ludington Street

Watertown, Wisconsin

Arrival Day12/4/2023
Arrival Time7:50pm
Event Start At8:00PM
Event End At8:30PM
AddressBrandt Quirk Park parking lot (ball diamond) adjacent to CP tracks

Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

Arrival Day12/4/2023
Arrival Time6:40pm
Event Start At6:45pm
Event End At7:15pm
AddressSouth Silver Lake Street railway crossing

Hartland, Wisconsin

Arrival Day12/4/2023
Arrival Time5:30PM
Event Start At5:45PM
Event End At6:15PM
AddressRailway crossing at Cottonwood Avenue

Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

Arrival Day12/4/2023
Arrival Time4:00PM
Event Start At4:15PM
Event End At4:45PM
AddressHarwood Avenue railway crossing

Caledonia, Wisconsin

Arrival Day12/3/2023
Arrival Time8:05PM
Event Start At8:15PM
Event End At8:45PM
AddressRailway crossing at 11402 County Road G

Sturtevant, Wisconsin

Arrival Day12/3/2023
Arrival Time6:45PM
Event Start At7:00PM
Event End At7:30PM
AddressAmtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Ct

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device