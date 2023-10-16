Canadian Pacific Holiday Train 2023: Wisconsin schedule, musicians and more

MILWAUKEE — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be back in Wisconsin for its annual Christmas and music-themed tour of Canada and parts of the US in 2023.
The closest stop to Milwaukee this train is making is in Wauwatosa, followed by Caledonia, Hartland and Oconomowoc.
The holiday train raises money for a good cause, too. According to their website:
The 2023 CPKC Holiday Train tours Canada and the United States Nov. 20 through Dec. 19, raising money, food and awareness for the important work that food banks do in their communities. Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. CPKC makes a donation to the local food shelf at each stop and encourages attendees to also donate.
Since its inception in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and more than 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.
Learn more on their website here (including the musicians playing during the tour).
See the stops on the 2023 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train below:
Lacrosse, Wisconsin
|Arrival Day
|12/5/2023
|Arrival Time
|8:25PM
|Event Start At
|8:30PM
|Event End At
|9:00PM
|Address
|Amtrak Station, 601 Saint Andrew Street
Sparta, Wisconsin
|Arrival Day
|12/5/2023
|Arrival Time
|6:40PM
|Event Start At
|6:50PM
|Event End At
|7:20PM
|Address
|Corner of S. Water Street & Milwaukee (south side of CP tracks)
Tomah, Wisconsin
|Arrival Day
|12/5/2023
|Arrival Time
|5:25PM
|Event Start At
|5:30PM
|Event End At
|6:00PM
|Address
|Amtrak Depot, 205 North Superior Avenue
Mauston, Wisconsin
|Arrival Day
|12/5/2023
|Arrival Time
|4:00PM
|Event Start At
|4:15PM
|Event End At
|4:40PM
|Address
|Division Street railway crossing
Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
|Arrival Day
|12/5/2023
|Arrival Time
|2:30PM
|Event Start At
|2:45PM
|Event End At
|3:15PM
|Address
|Amtrak Depot, 100 La Crosse Street
Portage, Wisconsin
|Arrival Day
|12/5/2023
|Arrival Time
|1:15PM
|Event Start At
|1:15PM
|Event End At
|1:45PM
|Address
|CP yard adjacent to Averbeck Street
Columbus, Wisconsin
|Arrival Day
|12/4/2023
|Arrival Time
|9:05PM
|Event Start At
|9:15PM
|Event End At
|9:45PM
|Address
|Amtrak Depot, 395 N Ludington Street
Watertown, Wisconsin
|Arrival Day
|12/4/2023
|Arrival Time
|7:50pm
|Event Start At
|8:00PM
|Event End At
|8:30PM
|Address
|Brandt Quirk Park parking lot (ball diamond) adjacent to CP tracks
Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
|Arrival Day
|12/4/2023
|Arrival Time
|6:40pm
|Event Start At
|6:45pm
|Event End At
|7:15pm
|Address
|South Silver Lake Street railway crossing
Hartland, Wisconsin
|Arrival Day
|12/4/2023
|Arrival Time
|5:30PM
|Event Start At
|5:45PM
|Event End At
|6:15PM
|Address
|Railway crossing at Cottonwood Avenue
Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
|Arrival Day
|12/4/2023
|Arrival Time
|4:00PM
|Event Start At
|4:15PM
|Event End At
|4:45PM
|Address
|Harwood Avenue railway crossing
Caledonia, Wisconsin
|Arrival Day
|12/3/2023
|Arrival Time
|8:05PM
|Event Start At
|8:15PM
|Event End At
|8:45PM
|Address
|Railway crossing at 11402 County Road G
Sturtevant, Wisconsin
|Arrival Day
|12/3/2023
|Arrival Time
|6:45PM
|Event Start At
|7:00PM
|Event End At
|7:30PM
|Address
|Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Ct
