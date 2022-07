MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers game scheduled for Wednesday will air exclusively on YouTube. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

The Brewers announced the news Wednesday, saying the July 27 game will also only be aired on YouTube, with first pitch at 1:10 p.m.

Both games are between the Brewers and the Minnesota Twins and will be broadcast by Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso, and Amy Gutierrez.

The news comes after the Brewers announced two games would air exclusively on Apple TV.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip