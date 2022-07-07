Friday's Brewers game to air exclusively on Apple TV+

MILWAUKEE — Two upcoming Brewers games will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+, with the first being Friday.

When the Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates beginning at 7:10 p.m., fans will have to tune into Apple's streaming service to watch.

According to the Brewers, the game will be broadcast by Melanie Newman, Chris Young, and Hannah Keyser, with sideline reporter Brooke Fletcher.

A similar broadcast will happen exclusively on Apple TV+ for the Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds game on Friday, August 5 at 7 :10 p.m.

These broadcasts are part of a new partnership between the MLB and Apple, which will be delivering "Friday Night Baseball," a weekly doubleheader with live pre and postgame shows. All of which will air on AppleTV+, exclusively.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip