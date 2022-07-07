Watch Now
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Friday's Brewers game to air exclusively on Apple TV+

Cubs Brewers Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs Monday, April 12, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cubs Brewers Baseball
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 11:28:00-04

MILWAUKEE — Two upcoming Brewers games will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+, with the first being Friday.

When the Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates beginning at 7:10 p.m., fans will have to tune into Apple's streaming service to watch.

According to the Brewers, the game will be broadcast by Melanie Newman, Chris Young, and Hannah Keyser, with sideline reporter Brooke Fletcher.

A similar broadcast will happen exclusively on Apple TV+ for the Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds game on Friday, August 5 at 7 :10 p.m.

These broadcasts are part of a new partnership between the MLB and Apple, which will be delivering "Friday Night Baseball," a weekly doubleheader with live pre and postgame shows. All of which will air on AppleTV+, exclusively.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight