'We love it every year': Families vibe return of Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair opened for its first day with all of the fan favorites including tons of food options, live music, rides, and a chance to see farm animals from across the state.

"We're going to see the animals. The food is great. We love it every year," Debbie Graff said.

>> Wisconsin State Fair 2022: Music, tickets, times, food and more

Graff cruises down the fair's signature giant slide every year with her kids and grandkids. Her grandkids were eager to declare the slide the best ride at the fair.

With so much to choose from, everyone we talked with was excited to indulge in the fair food.

"We've already hit up pickle pizza, highland noodles, cheese curds," Jody Kleven said.

Kleven and her family came out to the state fair six times last year and planned a repeat for 2022.

The animals at the fair have some of the biggest fans. Families enjoy the athleticism at the K-9 Sports Arena, as well as getting up close to meet farm animals from across the state.

The Mitschke family flew in from Texas just to make some new memories here as they explore state fairs across the country.

"We are just amazed by it. The people here are very friendly," Leonard Mitschke said. "It's just great. Just wonderful. The weather is just so accommodating for us I don't know who ordered it up for us, but honestly thank you."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip