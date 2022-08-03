Wisconsin State Fair 2022: Music, tickets, times, food and more

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — That time of year has finally arrived: The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off on Thursday with music, rides and creative foods and will continue until Aug. 14.

TMJ4 has compiled all the information you need to know to take advantage of the Wisconsin State Fair.

When is the State Fair held?

August 4 – 14, 2022

Sunday – Wednesday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday 10 a.m. – Midnight

How much does it cost to get into the State Fair?

SENIOR ADMISSION : $12.00

YOUTH ADMISSION : $12.00

ADULT ADMISSION: $16.00

MILITARY ADMISSION : $12.00

There are also specific tickets for some events. Click here to view all the ticket options.

How much is parking for the State Fair?

General Parking $15

Motorcycle Parking $8

Parking will temporarily close if the spots are full.

What is the bag policy at the State Fair?

All bags larger than 9” x 10” x 12” will need to be returned to a vehicle or home before entering the Fair Park.

Empty soft-sided bags, totes, backpacks, etc. regardless of size are permitted and will be searched.

Any carry-in items for family care, such as water or snacks for children, or medical reasons will be permitted – no medical proof or note needed.

You can read the full bag policy here.

What's new at the State Fair?

OPENING & CLOSING TIMES

New for 2022, the State Fair opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; and opens at 10 a.m. and closes at midnight Thursday through Saturday.

WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK FOUNDATION MILK HOUSE

The Milk House is operated by the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation and 100% of the proceeds will fund improvements to the Fair Park.

BMX PROS TRICK TEAM

Watch the BMX PROS Trick Team stun with choreographed stunts, on the ground and in the air. Located on South Grandstand Avenue.

CENTRAL MARKETPLACE

You’ll find anything from retro clothing to upcycled mittens. Located near the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater.

SENSORY-FRIENDLY SPINCITY MORNING

Fairgoers who may have special sensory needs can play games and experience incredible thrills from 11am-1pm on Monday, August 8 when lights, sounds, and non-safety related announcements are reduced in SpinCity.

SOUVENIR CUPS

The official Wisconsin State Fair Souvenir Cup comes filled with your favorite Coca-Cola product for $7, and refills are $3.

WOJO’S FOUNTAIN IN CENTRAL PARK

The fountain is named in honor of State Fair legend and past president of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation, Mike Wojciechowski, who celebrated 40 years with the Milwaukee Admirals in 2022.

Sporkies finalists

Judges decided the winner of the 8 submissions to the State Fair's food competition - urging participants to "create next-level foods worthy of mouthwatering Instagram pics." The 8 finalists were already announced:

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Chicken On-a-Stick

Bud Pavilion

Brandy Old Fashioned

S’more On-a-Stick

Freese’s Candy Shoppe

Peño Pretzel Popper Brat

Gertrude’s Pretzels

Black Bean Burrito Balls

Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden

The Sconnie Slugger

Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill

Fried Pickle

Cheese Curd Tacos

Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub

Surf & Turf Sliders

Tropics

Music at the State Fair

There are a ton of options when deciding what musicians to listen to during the state fair. And most of the shows are free to enter. Click here to see all the shows at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Agricultural Special Events

There are thousands of animals and a number of popular events:

• All For One Swine Show August 4

• Nation’s Largest Junior Dairy Cattle Show August 4-7

• Draft Horse Hitch Shows August 4-6, August 11-12

• All For One Goat Show August 6• Horse Pulls - New Date! August 7

• Supreme Champion Breeding Beef & Sheep Selection, presented by Case IHAugust 9

• Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction August 10

• Champions Challenge Horse Events August 12-14Please see schedule pages for the full listing of exciting events including judging events, breed shows, and more!

Read the Wisconsin State Fair's schedule below:

