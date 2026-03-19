Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a breast cancer screening bill known as Gail's Law Thursday, marking a bittersweet victory for the family of the woman who inspired the legislation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Wisconsin man pushes for 'Gail's Law' after wife's death from breast cancer

Gail's Law gives women who have dense breast tissue access to better screening, such as MRIs, because tumors are harder to detect. The law also requires insurance companies to help cover the costs.

"It's an honor to be here today to sign Senate Bill 264, Gail's Law, and help ensure thousands of women across Wisconsin receive the health care they deserve," Evers said.

Gail Zeamer died two years ago after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in 2016. She was diligent about getting her yearly screenings, but she did not know at the time that she was at a higher risk and needed additional screening.

Watch: 'We finished this for her': Gail Zemear's family remembers mom at bill signing for Gail's Law

Gov. Evers signs 'Gail's Law'

Her family was on hand for the bill signing, a moment they thought might never happen after it took a couple of tries to get the legislation through the legislature.

"I feel very lucky knowing that my mom is now part of history and I miss her more than ever, but I also know that she's looking down on all of us with that big beautiful smile of hers, knowing that we finished this for her," Claudia Zeamer said.

Her husband, Steve Zeamer, told me Gail was relentless in making sure better screening would give women a better chance at beating breast cancer.

"To know that there's a possibility that women, if they got the supplemental screenings and caught this early, that they wouldn't have to go through what our family has gone through and continues to go through," Steve Zeamer said.

Evers said 6,000 women in Wisconsin are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. He said 600 will lose their lives, and 25 percent will never know they have it until it is too late.

"As a cancer survivor myself, my family and I were blessed to have caught it early, but anyone who has faced this terrible disease knows that the key is getting as far ahead of it as you can," Evers said.

Advocates like the Early Detection Saves Lives Coalition say the goal of Gail's Law was to remove the worries over financial barriers for women who were at an elevated risk for breast cancer and to focus on their clinical needs at not costs.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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