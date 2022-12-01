We Energies price hike: Public Service Commission to set 2022 rates on Thursday

MILWAUKEE — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is meeting Thursday to officially set the new prices for We Energies bills in our state.

We Energies bills are expected to jump 13 percent. That adds up to a $14.61 increase per month and is more than double We Energies' initial request of $6 a month. The price spike would raise the average residential electric bill to $175 a year, according to a filing submitted to the commission, commonly referred to as the PSC.

At a previous public hearing about potential cost increases, We Energies cited the growing costs of natural gas and coal plus what the PSC approved in the past. Utility officials also said that investments in new clean energy projects are a driver of price hikes, and that those moves will save customers significant money in the long run, they said.

We Energies has pointed to its assistance programs and willingness to work with customers who are struggling.

You can watch the PCS's meeting on Thursday on YouTube here.

Below is the meeting agenda for Thursday:

1. Minutes of the open meeting of Tuesday, November 22, 2022



2. 2800-EI-100 - Request of Kaukauna Utilities for a Waiver of Wis. Admin. Code § PSC 113.0803(1) Regarding Individual Electric Meters for Dreamville Kaukauna, LLC Project (proposed notice of investigation)



3. 2800-EI-101 - Request of Kaukauna Utilities for a Temporary Waiver of Wis. Admin. Code § PSC 113.0803(1) Regarding Individual Electric Meters for Suburban Enterprises Inc. Project (proposed notice of investigation)



4. 6630-AE-108 - Application of Wisconsin Electric Power Company for Approval of Amendments to Ground Lease for the Port Washington Generating Station (proposed notice of investigation)



5. 1490-WR-106 - Application of the City of Cumberland, Barron County, Wisconsin, as a Water Public Utility, for Authority to Adjust Water Rates (proposed notice of proceeding)



6. 9300-DR-106 - Verified Petition of Vote Solar of Distributed Energy Resource Systems in Wisconsin. Petition for Declaratory Ruling (suggested minute) (KN/TB/TB/JF/TK memorandum of 11/22/22)



7. 5-UR-110 - Joint Application of Wisconsin Electric Power Company and Wisconsin Gas LLC for Authority to Adjust Electric, Natural Gas, and Steam Rates (discussion of record)



8. 6690-UR-127 - Application of Wisconsin Public Service Corporation for Authority to Adjust Electric and Natural Gas Rates (discussion of record)





