WB I-94 at 68th closed due to shots fired investigation

MILWAUKEE — All westbound lanes of I-94 at 68th Street are closed as authorities investigate a shooting, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies are canvassing the area after people reported a freeway shooting.

The 70th Street on-ramp is also closed, but commuters can re-enter the freeway at 84th Street, the sheriff's office said.

