Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WB I-94 at 68th closed due to shots fired investigation

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies are canvassing the area after people reported a freeway shooting.
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies are canvassing the area after people reported a freeway shooting.
Poster image (30).jpg
Posted at 7:01 AM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 08:19:42-05

MILWAUKEE — All westbound lanes of I-94 at 68th Street are closed as authorities investigate a shooting, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies are canvassing the area after people reported a freeway shooting.

The 70th Street on-ramp is also closed, but commuters can re-enter the freeway at 84th Street, the sheriff's office said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Home 4 the Holidays 480X360.png

Support our annual 'Home 4 the Holidays' food drive