MILWAUKEE — All northbound lanes on I-41 at the Capitol Drive off-ramp are closed after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi truck, the sheriff's office says.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said on social media that traffic is being diverted at Burleigh. The semi-truck driver is 'OK'. The SUV passenger is conscious and breathing, while the SUV driver has 'very serious injuries', according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

