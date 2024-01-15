Wauwatosa teacher's catchy chants land him on The Kelly Clarkson Show

WAUWATOSA - — A Wauwatosa first-grade teacher was recently on the Kelly Clarkson Show! He's getting attention for his unique, and catchy, teaching style.

Mr. Jake Daggett is helping kids become more interested in reading and writing, something that's critically important. The National Assessment of Educational Progress said in it's most recent report that 67% of 4th graders are reading below their grade level.

"You can be a smart teacher but if they're not engaged with you, it doesn't really matter," said Daggett. That's something he's focused on over the last three years

"No school is going to tell you that they were thriving after the pandemic," he added. After months of virtual learning, he recognized a need for engagement. "The magic key has been the motion, the song, the clapping."

Now, the catchy teaching method Daggett developed is catching on in more ways than one. He has a growing following on social media, and that's how he wound up on national TV!

Kelly Clarkson saw a viral clip of him leading a chant about punctuation. "I think it hit like 11 million views," recalled Daggett. "So, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sharon Stone were sharing it. It's just been really wonderful to see literacy shining — and that really was my goal."

Daggett says the motions and chants he's taught his students are related to what they're learning.

"Yes, I'm theatrical and fun" he explained with a smile, "But a lot of the motions are not just made up, they're related to the articulation."

He says it all stems from research on the brain, and how young brains master reading.

"[The students] don't know the research, but they know that they remember it!" Daggett says.

It's a concept he explained to Clarkson when he was interviewed on her talk show in mid-January. Daggett dialed in to the show to share how adding songs and chants makes learning punctuation exciting for kids.

Pilot Pen even awarded him $1,000 for going above and beyond for his students.

Despite all the attention, Daggett says has no plans to leave the classroom. Instead, he'll use the summer months to present to other educators and continue sharing his techniques both online and in person. He's even built a website,engagewithjake.com.

Click here to check out his Instagram page.

Or click here to see his videos on Tik Tok.



