Kelly Clarkson highlights Milwaukee teacher going above and beyond for phonics lessons

On Tuesday January 9th, a local teacher was celebrated by Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In the clip above, Kelly meets Jake Dagget of Shorewood, Wisconsin, a first grad teacher who is engaging his students by turning reading and writing into catchy interactive songs.

Jake dialed in to the show and shared how adding songs and chats makes learning punctuation exciting for kids.

Pilot Pen even awarded Jake $1,000 for going above and beyond for his students!

Watch the segment in the media player above.

