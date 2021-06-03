Wauwatosa reveals top contenders for next police chief

WAUWATOSA — We now know who the three top contenders are to fill the vacant Wauwatosa Police Chief position.

The city's Police and Fire Commission confirmed Thursday that one of the candidates is Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. Sources told TMJ4 News Wednesday he had applied for the position.

The PFC also revealed the other two contenders: David Salazar, a captain with the Milwaukee Police Department, who has served with the force since 1996 and serves in MPD's District 2; and James MacGillis, a retired Milwaukee police captain and a current Drug Intelligence Officer for Wisconsin, as part the Office of National Drug Control Policy's Overdose Response Strategy.

You can read the city's full descriptions of the candidates here.

On Thursday, the PFC said they will meet in a closed-door session on June 9 to determine "the final candidates," and will announce those finalists the next day.

Nine members of the public participated in the process to find a new chief, including providing feedback to the PFC. Those people included Wauwatosa residents, mental health professionals, public safety professionals and education professionals, according to the PFC.

Those finalists will then participate in a public interview scheduled for Monday, June 14. You can submit questions here until June 7. The PFC will select some of the submitted questions to be asked to the finalists.

You can watch that interview on the city's website and submit feedback to the PFC, which will appear here.

It appears Tosa is inching forwards in filling the police chief vacancy after former Chief Weber retired from the force this month. However, in Milwaukee, no such progress appears to be in sight. Former Police Chief Alfonso Morales, who was demoted by that city's Fire and Police Commission and then retired from the force, is pressuring the city to get his old job back and a settlement. A Milwaukee judge ruled last month that the FPC had not given Morales due process in his removal, and ordered the city to negotiate a settlement - or Morales will be returned to the position.

TMJ4 News also reported Wednesday that Acting Chief Norman also applied for the vacant police chief position in Brown Deer. Interim Police Chief Jonathan Schmitz is serving in that role until a new chief is selected.

