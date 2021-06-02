Milwaukee Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman applied for Tosa, Brown Deer chief positions: Sources

MILWAUKEE — Acting Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, Jeffrey Norman, has applied for vacant police chief positions with the Wauwatosa and Brown Deer police departments, sources tell TMJ4 News.

Norman has served as acting chief since Acting Chief Michael Brunson retired from the force last December. Brunson filled in after former Chief Alfonso Morales was demoted by the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission and then left the force last year.

Reliable sources tell TMJ4 News Wednesday that Acting Chief Norman applied for vacant chief positions with the Wauwatosa and Brown Deer police departments.

Wauwatosa's top cop, Barry Weber, announced his retirement from the force this February. Chief Weber's retirement was effective June 1.

Weber served with the department for 31 years. He had overseen the department through a turbulent period, including the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole by former police officer Joseph Mensah; protests and unrest over police brutality; and the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee meanwhile is still looking to fill its chief of police position. The search is currently on hold as the city resolves its differences with former Chief Morales. Morales is pressing the city for his old job back as well as a settlement. A Milwaukee judge ruled in his favor two weeks ago.

