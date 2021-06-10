Wauwatosa Police chief candidates discuss building community trust

WAUWATOSA — The Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission met in closed session Wednesday afternoon to discuss candidates for police chief before it is set to announce the finalists for the job.

According to the city's website, the finalists will be listed on Friday.

The three candidates up for the job include drug intelligence officer and retired Milwaukee Police Captain James MacGillis, acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, and Milwaukee Police Captain David Salazar.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber retired last week after more than 30 years.

Activist John Larry says it's time for a change.

"I want to be able to get in my vehicle, and know that if I hear sirens going by or behind me, that my heart rate doesn’t have to increase, or that I don’t have to wonder am I going to make it home tonight," said activist and former chair of the governor affairs ad-hoc committee, John Larry. "I just want to live in that type of Tosa where I can breathe."

On Wednesday TMJ4 News spoke to MacGillis and Salazar. Chief Norman was not available, but said in a statement he was "honored" and "looking forward to meeting with the city and business leaders, community stakeholders and residents."

Over the past few years, Wauwatosa has witnessed several fatal police shootings and multiple rounds of unrest.

TMJ4 News asked MacGillis and Salazar how they would try to build community trust.

"We start at home here, and then how we police also benefits from that," MacGillis said. "Also hearing and listening to community concerns, making adjustments where we can."

"My intention would be to take that community meeting, whether it's coffee with a cop or actually your larger crime and safety meeting, and bring it right to the people," Salazar said.

Larry says that kind of initiative is good, but it's been done.

"Nothing is going to change until there is accountability with our police departments, and not just here in Tosa, but across our country," Larry said.

On Monday there will be a public forum with the candidates. Details about when and where will be released soon.

