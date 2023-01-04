Wauwatosa Library no longer collecting late fees; viewed as economic barrier

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Wauwatosa Public Library is no longer collecting overdue fines for 'young adult' and 'adult' materials, the city announced Wednesday, in an effort to make their materials more assessable for more people.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, people are no longer being fined for late materials, and existing overdue fines are being waived. People will still be charged for materials not returned, and if you haven't returned an item, you won't be able to check out new items. The library will still send out reminders about when your materials are due.

Tosa officials explained in a statement that their own research shows fines "do not have any impact" on return rates. The city also cites a 2019 American Library Association resolution that found fines are an economic barrier to access to library services and materials.

The city already removed fines for children's materials starting in 2019. Officials say since getting rid of fines for children's materials, they have actually seen an increase in people checking out children's materials. "We believe a significant part of this success was due to the elimination of fines," according to their news release.

Tosa officials add that:



their library ranked 5th in 'circulated items' in Wisconsin

their children's department is the 3rd highest circulated in the state

if their children's library was a separate library, it would rank 23 in circulation in the state

the number of items checked out from Tosa's library exceeded the total number of items checked out from any suburban library in Milwaukee County, according to the Wauwatosa Library.

The city also says that getting rid of overdue fines on young adults and adult materials actually adds $24,000 per year to the library's portion of the city budget.

According to a 2019 NPR report, in the past libraries relied on fines to stop customers from returning books late. But now, a rising number of the country's largest libraries are getting rid of fines. They found that the fines were driving people away from using the great resources libraries provide.

Closer to home, the Chicago Public Library found around 30 percent of people living on the South Side of Chicago could not check out books and other items because they had reached the $10 fine limit for overdue materials.

But the city of Chicago found that that ratio dropped about 15 percent on the wealthier north side of the city. About a quarter of blocked accounts belonged to children under 14, the city found, according to NPR.

Read Wauwatosa's announcement below:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip