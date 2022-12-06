Watch Now
Wauwatosa East, West raise $2,800 for Honor Flight

The two schools competed to see who could raise the most money
Posted at 9:42 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 10:42:54-05

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wauwatosa East and Wauwatosa West High Schools have raised nearly $3,000 for Honor Flight.

The two schools went head-to-head from Veteran's Day to Dec. 2, raising money for Honor Flight, an organization that provides U.S. Veterans with the opportunity to fly to Washington D.C. and see all the memorials and monuments dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

In just three weeks, Wauwatosa East raised $800 and Wauwatosa West raised $2,000, adding up to a total of $2,800 for Honor Flight.

According to the school district, a check for that amount will be given to Honor Flight at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

“I am incredibly proud of our students and staff for their engagement in this fundraiser,” stated Dr. Demond Means, Superintendent.

This was not the first time this fundraiser had been held at the schools, but it was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. It means a lot to Wauwatosa West social studies teacher and veteran Chad Mateske.

He was a member of the Army Reserves for more than ten years and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. His father and grandfather also served.

