Wauwatosa Curling Club faces extensive flood damage, launches fundraising effort

MILWAUKEE — The Wauwatosa Curling Club at Hart Park is facing devastating damage after recent flooding left their facility underwater, with repair costs estimated between $60,000 and $70,000.

Pictures and video from inside the club reveal intense water damage throughout the facility. Club President Andrew Mentel was stunned when he was finally allowed to assess the situation.

"There's a lot of damage to the curling club. We were finally able to get in a couple of days ago and check out the damage," Mentel said.

"Our club room in the basement had water from floor to ceiling, pretty much everything was pretty gross and covered in water, a lot of stuff has to be thrown away," Mentel said.

The situation is further complicated by ongoing power outages at the facility.

"There is still no power in the building. The estimate is from two weeks to two months, so it could be a long road back," Mentel said.

Clean up efforts are underway, but much of the club's contents may be unsalvageable.

"Right now, there's the response team in there, they're going to be stripping everything down. There really not going to be a whole lot we can save, especially in the basement. It's going to be really ripping things out, scrubbing a few things that we can, and kind of save some of the memorabilia," Mentel said.

Making matters worse, the club couldn't secure flood insurance due to their location.

"We don't have insurance because this part of Tosa is on a flood plain so it's not insurable from a flood perspective," Mentel said.

The club has established a GoFundMe page for those looking to help with recovery efforts.

"Right now, the biggest way to help is via our GoFundMe page. If you look up Wauwatosa Curling Club on Facebook, our Instagram or just go to our website, WauwatosaCurlingClub.com," Mentel said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

