Waukesha woman losing movement in hands makes popular Waukesha Strong design

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha woman is losing movement in her hands, but she still came up with a way to show her Waukesha Strong spirit during the Christmas Parade attack trial.

Breanne Breu has thoracic outlet syndrome. She can't lift her hands or arms for very long.

“You feel like you’re holding a feather and you raise it up and all of a sudden that feather becomes 50 pounds," she said.

Eventually, Breu said she will lose all feeling in them. But while she can still use her hands, Breu is going to use them.

She is a member of a Waukesha Strong Facebook page. Members of the page were talking about how to support the community and show a sense of community during the Darrell Brooks trial. So, Breu stayed up until 4 a.m. on Oct. 13 coming up with a design she felt represented the spirit of Waukesha. It's an adhesive that can be ironed onto most fabrics.

"I really wanted to try to show the positive side of Waukesha," she said.

In just a few days, more than a hundred people have picked up a design. She keeps them outside her house. If you want to pick one up, reach out to her at Bre Breu on Facebook to get her address. She is asking for $7 donations to help pay for materials. She isn't making a profit. Breu is just doing what she can while she can still do it.

The Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy affected many people in different ways. This is one way she heals and hopes others can heal too. Plus, it's her way of showing support. She can't attend many group gatherings, so this is her way of participating.

"We have been communicating together and praying together as a unit and we all want justice together," she said.

On top of her T-shirt design, she is making a painting she plans on giving to the Waukesha Police Department.

