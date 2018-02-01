Waukesha police: Watch out for phony utility worker scam

Daily told TODAY'S TMJ4 the two men used the same story to get into another home. Shortly after they left, the homeowners discovered two valuable rings were missing.
"Jewelry has sentimental value and that was the case here," Daily said.
Daily said Waukesha water utility workers rarely ever show up to homes unannounced, but if they do, follow Schenian's rule of thumb.
"If somebody comes to your door, immediately say I want identification to prove that you work for a certain company," Schenian said.
Daily said the two suspects haven't been caught. If a Waukesha water utility employee comes to your door, they will arrive in a marked vehicle, provide a picture I.D. and will be wearing a vest with their name and utility logo on the front.