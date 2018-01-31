ATF offering $10,000 reward for information in Wisconsin Dells fire

Law enforcement now calling the fire an arson

4:44 PM, Jan 31, 2018
WISCONSIN DELLS - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information about a fire that destroyed a student housing building at the Wilderness Resort last week

No one was injured in the fire, but the building was under construction, set to open in June. 

The ATF along with the Wisconsin Arson Insurance Council have determined the fire to be an arson. They are asking the public for information to help make an arrest. 

Those with information are asked to call 1-888-ATF-FIRE, email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit an anonymous tip through the ReportIt App
 

