Wisconsin Dells student housing building destroyed by fire

LAKE DELTON, Wisc. - Emergency crews responded to a fire near the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells Thursday morning.

The fire happened at a dormitory for students on Adams street that is under construction.

Nobody was inside the structure and no injuries were reported.

The building next to the structure was evacuated.

The resort was not impacted by the fire and will be operating as usual, according to Wilderness resort officials.

The building was scheduled to open in June of this year.