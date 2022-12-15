Waukesha police shooting: Officer who was shot is released from hospital

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two injured Waukesha police officers were released from the hospital on Thursday following a fatal police shootout.

Police responded to a home near Oakdale and Wisteria to perform a welfare check on Wednesday. Officers met with the landlord who requested the police after his tenant began "displaying erratic behavior."

The woman was discovered in the basement and fired a gun at the officers, striking one police officer. The victim officer fired back at the woman.

Unmanned aerial vehicles were then deployed to find the woman in the basement. Officers then entered the home and found her dead. A firearm was also recovered from the scene.

Two male victim officers were taken to the hospital. The one officer that was shot was wearing a ballistic vest, which was effective. In an update on Thursday, police say that officer has an injured chest. His body-worn camera was also struck.

The other officer had minor injuries and was treated and released. One of the victim officers is 44 years old with 21 years of service, and the other is 38 years old with 12 years of service.

Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Police say around 2 a.m. Thursday the crime scene was turned over to the property owner.

The identification of the female suspect is yet to be released.

When TMJ4 crews initially arrived on the scene on Wednesday, they ran into Nadia Kowalewski who said her mom lived in the house police were at. She said she tried calling her mom to see what was going on, but she didn't answer. She said there have been welfare checks on her mom before, but nothing ever escalated like this.

"I'm just a little worried because I'm sure that my mom's just really scared, and if it was the welfare check, I'm sure that just spooked her and she can get in her shell a little bit," Kowalewski said.

Later in the evening, Kowalewski reached out saying that her mother had died.

The Milwaukee Area Investigation Team led by the Greenfield Police Department will be investigating the incident.

