Waukesha officer-involved shooting in residential area

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police confirm an officer-involved shooting took place near Oakdale and Wisteria on Wednesday.
It happened around 4 p.m. on the city’s south side.
The condition of the person shot is not known at this time.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area. Nearby roads are also closed.
