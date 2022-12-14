Waukesha officer-involved shooting in residential area

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police confirm an officer-involved shooting took place near Oakdale and Wisteria on Wednesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the city’s south side.

The condition of the person shot is not known at this time.

Waukesha police will provide a live update at 7 p.m. You can watch it below:

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. Nearby roads are also closed.

