Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Waukesha officer-involved shooting in residential area

A massive police response descended on a residential area in Waukesha around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Waukesha police confirm it was an officer-involved shooting.
IMG_7466.jpg
Posted at 5:40 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 19:29:36-05

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police confirm an officer-involved shooting took place near Oakdale and Wisteria on Wednesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the city’s south side.

The condition of the person shot is not known at this time.

Waukesha police will provide a live update at 7 p.m. You can watch it below:

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. Nearby roads are also closed.

TMJ4 News is currently at the scene to gather more information.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Poster image (4).jpg

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Home 4 the Holidays 480X360.png

Support our annual 'Home 4 the Holidays' food drive