WAUKESHA, Wis. — Families who live on Hunter Road in Waukesha remain in limbo four months after devastating August floods, as a promised city study to determine the cause of repeated flooding has been delayed. The street has flooded three times since summer, forcing evacuations and leaving homeowners afraid to repair their damaged properties.
"We can't really move past it because we are afraid it is going to happen again," said Kaitlyn Maruszewski, a Hunter Road homeowner whose basement remains gutted from the August flooding.
Maruszewski's home was flooded up to the first floor during the August incident.
"It broke the latch on the window, came through the window, filled up that room, and burst through that wall," Maruszewski said.
Watch: Waukesha homeowners still waiting for flood answers as city study faces delays
The August flooding wasn't an isolated incident. Hunter Road also experienced significant flooding in July and September, with the entire street requiring boat evacuations during the August event.
Four months later, Maruszewski's basement remains largely untouched by the flood damage. She calls it "the dungeon," with lights hanging from the ceiling and only a toilet remaining from what was once a bathroom. Other homeowners on the street say they're also hesitant to invest in repairs without knowing if flooding will happen again, especially since they must pay out of pocket for the work.
"That's why we want to make sure it is not going to happen again," Maruszewski said.
The City of Waukesha had been conducting a study to determine why Hunter Road keeps flooding, but officials now say they need more data before releasing results. The delay has left residents frustrated about how much longer they'll have to wait for solutions.
"It might be too late. You never know if it is going to rain again or if all the snow. I was hoping we would have answers and a plan for us, but for now, we are just kind of stuck with this dungeon," Maruszewski said.
Maruszewski said she saw city surveyors collecting data on Hunter Road this week. The city issues this response when asked about the study results:
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.