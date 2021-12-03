Waukesha Fire Department orders evacuation of 3 properties due to collapse threat

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Fire Department has ordered the evacuation of three properties due to a condominium collapse threat Thursday night.

Chief Steve Howard initially ordered the evacuation of the Horizon West Condominium Building. The building, located at 315 N. West Ave., was evacuated due to deteriorating structural conditions.

Fire officials say the building is at an imminent threat of collapse due to compromised conditions of existing structural columns, according to an independent structural engineering report.

Due to the possible collapse, the properties at 323 N. West Ave. and 307 n. West Ave., are also being evacuated.

The Horizon West Condominium Building consists of 48 units and all families are currently being evacuated by police and fire personnel who are going door to door, according to the Waukesha Fire Department.

Officials say the Salvation Army of Waukesha will assist families with immediate housing needs.

"We understand the impact this has the families that are being affected by this decision, but the public safety is of the utmost importance," the Waukesha Fire Department said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

