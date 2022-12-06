Waukesha County daycare worker charged with child abuse could face additional charges, court records show

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The woman accused of physically abusing children in Waukesha could face 3 additional charges, court records show.

Heather Miller has already been charged with child abuse after she allegedly slammed a baby into a crib and held him down until he struggled to breathe.

Last week, she appeared in court with her attorney, Pablo Galaviz, who informed the court that three more charges against Miller may be coming. At that time, the assistant district attorney made the same statement and said the state will file an amended charging document.

Miller's alleged actions came to light when investigators shut down the Lawrence school, where Miller worked at the time. Parents were called to come pick up their children and police searched the school.

Authorities found an unlocked, loaded gun inside the Waukesha daycare shut down over child abuse allegations.

Investigators say they also found a bottle of prescription drugs out in the open

A coworker first reported Miller's abuse to the leaders of The Lawrence School, which was where she worked at the time. Inspectors found that leaders at The Lawrence School did not investigate the abuse or notify authorities and kept Miller in her role working with babies.

Court records do not indicate what these new charges may be, or where they are stemming from, but TMJ4 News is working to learn more.

However, the state website that shares daycare violations and ratings per the Wisconsin Department of Child and Family Services, has posted dozens of new violations against the school. Some of those violations reference Miller forcing infants and toddlers to sleep and eat at the same time, sometimes physically restraining them.

