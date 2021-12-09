Residents of unstable Waukesha condo begin moving out Thursday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — People who live in the condo that was evacuated last week in Waukesha began moving out Thursday.

The contractor previously announced they can move out between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Three owners are allowed in at a time.

The contractor says condo owners can pick a day and time to move. They would like to have all residents moved out by Christmas.

Residents at Horizon West Condominium had 10 minutes last week to gather what they could from their homes before being evacuated. Residents used carts and wagons to pack what they could.

The contractor told us no one will be able to live in the building, and it will need to be demolished.

Residents were able to stay at hotels courtesy of the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross also provided a safe place to stay.

The Elmbrook Church in Brookfield opened their doors for the community and allowed the American Red Cross to set up a temporary shelter for people in the gym.

According to the Waukesha Fire Department, there are only regular fire prevention inspections at the building. The city says part of the problem with the 1966 condo building stems from how it was built and maintained.

Fire Chief Howard says if you have safety concerns about where you are living, start with the owner or the condo board. And if the problems are not addressed, contact the city.

