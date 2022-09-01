Waukesha commission sees final design proposals for memorial ahead of September vote

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha residents got a closer look Wednesday night at finalists for a memorial to honor and remember victims of November's Christmas parade tragedy.

The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission and the public are seeking a design for today and the future.

"There's one that brought me the most emotional reaction, and kind of what I'd like to see in a memorial," Waukesha resident Kathy Gengler said.

With public input, the commission will choose a design for a Main Street memorial and a Grebe Park memorial. Five proposals for Main Street, and three proposals for Grebe Park, bring together concrete, steel, and nature. Most of the designs feature a theme of six - the number of people killed in the parade tragedy.

For Gengler, the design should evoke unity.

"They can look at that memorial in 100 years and say - this community could've fallen apart from this. They didn't. We didn't. We have stuck together. We're still sticking together," she said.

There are appearances, messaging, and also a budget to consider.

Main Street projects range from $6,000 to a high estimate of $180,000. A firm estimated a park design up to $964,000.

"To say it's going to be one cost or another, we're not really sure yet," Jerry Couri, chairman of the Parade Memorial Commission, said. "The community is standing in the wake, saying tell us what you need. How can we help you?"

A fund has been established and more donations will be collected from next month.

"The presentations we saw tonight were amazing and very well done," Couri said. "For me to tell you that I have a favorite, no. I have probably three of them I'd like to incorporate into one item."

The commission will vote for final designs on Sept. 13. They hope to break ground at Grebe Park next spring.

