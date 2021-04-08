Waukesha Co. Sheriff's Department asks for anyone with information related to Roundy's Oconomowoc shooting to come forward

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is asking for anyone with first-hand information about the March Roundy's Oconomowoc shooting to come forward.

The shooting happened at the Roundy's Distribution Center in Oconomowoc on March 16. Officials say an employee shot and killed two co-workers before taking his own life after he crashed a vehicle during a police pursuit. The victims were identified as 39-year-old Kevin Schneider and 51-year-old Kevin Kloth. The suspect was identified as Fraron Cornelius.

Officials say it is still unknown what motivated Cornelius in the shooting but they are continuing to actively investigate the horrific incident.

"The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and City of Oconomowoc Police Department are actively following up on any motives and have exhausted all investigative methods. We ask if you saw something or know something, say something," the department said in a press release.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 262-896-8131 or 262-896-8117.

