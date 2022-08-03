Waukesha Christmas Parade rescheduled for December 4

WAUKESHA — The 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade has been rescheduled until December 4, organizers announced Wednesday.

The parade originally scheduled for November 20 will now take place after Thanksgiving, on December 4.

Organizers cited safety concerns for the change, saying a new date opens opportunities for additional safety resources.

"For nearly 60 years the parade commenced the Sunday before Thanksgiving. However, this year we must consider lessons learned as we move forward from last year’s tragic event," a news release from the Waukesha Chamber of Commerce states.

The parade route will now be a closed perimeter-based route, new technology is available, and additional training is being done to ensure safety.

The news release states, "by adjusting the Christmas Parade date, more resources are available for staffing in cases of unplanned emergencies which includes Police and Fire Department resources, hospital staff, and many others."

The theme for this year's event is peace on earth. It comes as Waukesha continues to heal from last year's parade attack that killed six people and left dozens injured.

People in the community and performers from the parade may still be recovering in a variety of ways following the tragic events of the 2021 Christmas Parade.

To enhance safety, the city purchased Modular Vehicle Barriers which are designed to help protect crowds from traffic.

Additionally, the City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce and TMJ4 News have partnered together and will broadcast this year’s Christmas Parade.

Hopefully, this year's parade, and the TMJ4 broadcast, can help heal some of the wounds left from last year's tragedy.

