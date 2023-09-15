Waukesha alderman sentenced to probation for slapping child

A Waukesha alderman was sentenced to probation after taking a plea deal on charges stemming from slapping a child.

Cory Payne was sentenced Thursday to a year of probation for misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct. He was arrested in February.

According to court documents, Payne showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house, refused to leave, and slapped her 8-year-old daughter on the leg.

Mayor Shawn N. Reilly said in a statement the conviction does not disqualify Payne from holding public office. It will be up to voters to hold a recall or he could be removed by a vote from three-quarters of the common council.

Read the full statement below:

"I am aware that Alderman Cory Payne, District 15, plead guilty to Misdemeanor Battery and Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct today. Mr. Payne is being held accountable in the eyes of the court. It is important to know that no one is above the law. Public officials need to be held to a high ethical standard at all times, not just when acting as an elected official.

I know that convictions for crimes like this can tarnish the city’s reputation and erode the publics trust. Since the guilty plea involved misdemeanors, the convictions do not prohibit an individual from running for or holding public office. There is no automatic removal from office in this matter. It will up to the will of the voters within his district under the statutory recall provisions or the will of ¾’s or more of the Common Council under the provisions of Wisconsin Stats Section 17.16 to determine if removal from office will take place.

Lastly and most importantly, I have a high level of confidence in the team of public safety officials in keeping our city resident’s safety and well-being protected. My heart goes out to the family impacted by this incident."

