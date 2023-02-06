Waukesha alderman arrested on child abuse charge, accused of slapping girl's leg

Reporter Mary Jo Ola is working on this story and will have a full report at 5 p.m. on TMJ4 News. This story will be updated.

City of Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is facing a charge of child abuse and disorderly conduct after being arrested over the weekend.

Waukesha police say Payne allegedly slapped an 8-year-old girl on the leg. Police learned of the incident while responding to a domestic violence complaint on Sunday around 8 p.m. near Madison and Cecilia.

According to a criminal complaint, police found a hand mark the size of an adult's hand on the little girl's leg. Court documents say Payne had been insulting his ex-girlfriend before she called the police.

Payne was released from jail on a $5,000 signature bond after his initial appearance in court on Monday.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn N. Reilly released the following statement Monday afternoon: "I was made aware of the arrest of Alderman Cory Payne, District 15, last night. As always, anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until the issue is fully adjudicated in Court. The alleged action is a serious crime and should be fully investigated by the appropriate authorities. I respect the judicial process and will monitor this case as it navigates through the criminal justice system."

