Sunday is Flag Day — and in the small Ozaukee County community of Waubeka, Wisconsin, it is more than just another day on the calendar. It is recognized by Congress as the birthplace of Flag Day.

Neighbors are already getting ready for the big day, cutting grass and touching up fences ahead of the celebration.

John Finch owns the town's Stony Hill Pub and Grill and knows firsthand how much the day means to the community.

"Flag Day is just a day for the community to all come together," Finch said.

Watch: Waubeka, Wisconsin, celebrates Flag Day as the birthplace of an American tradition

Waubeka, Wisconsin celebrates Flag Day as the birthplace of an American tradition.

The tradition draws visitors from far beyond Waubeka's borders.

"People come from all over, and people that used to live here and moved away, they come back every year for it," Finch said.

It all started at the one-room Stony Hill School, where Bernard J. Cigrand gave his students an assignment on June 14, 1885.

David Janik, President of the National Flag Day Foundation, described how it began.

"He set a 38-star flag, in an inkwell on a desk, and had them write an essay on what the flag means to me, an exercise that we still carry on today," Janik said.

The birth of the American flag dates back to June 14, 1777. The tradition of honoring the flag is rooted in this rural Ozaukee County community, which is home to a museum that tells the story of those who served and their famous schoolteacher.

June 14 is packed with events, including a parade featuring more than 100 units.

"After the patriotic program, we'll have over a 100-unit parade go through Waubeka, including our Waubeka Fire Department, which you met earlier today," Janik said.

The fire department also showed off their 40 by 60 foot flag that will fly on Sunday.

Flag Day kicks off with a military tribute, followed by a patriotic parade at 1:30 p.m. through downtown Waubeka.

Sunday's celebration will be held at the Flag Day Foundation Americanism Center, 4200 Valley View Drive in Waubeka. Events include:

10:00 a.m. Veteran/Honored Guests Sign In, Welcome Reception, VIP Package, Drawings

Prior to 1:00 p.m. Parade Line-Up - Check in with Parade Team

10:00a.m Food Stands & Trucks (No service during the program)

11:00 a.m. Music Prelude under the Pavilion

11:30 a.m. Uplifting Program, Essay Contest Winners, Guest Speakers, VIP Drawing

1:30 p.m. Patriotic Parade thru Waubeka

3:00 p.m. Family Day Events, Museums Open, Special Displays, Music, Games, Prizes

5:00 p.m. Live Music by “Liquid Crush”

9:00 p.m. Famous Fireworks

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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