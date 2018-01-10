Watertown supplier of lethal heroin dose to serve 20 year prison sentence

WATERTOWN, Wis. -- Terance Jannke, the man responsible for supplying a lethal dose of heroin that led to the death of Holly Nehls in 2016, will serve 20 years in prison.

WISC-TV reports Jannke was sentenced to 20 years on Monday in Dodge County Court. Jannke, a 50-year-old from Watertown, supplied heroin to Gabriel Brandl who helped inject Nehls with the drug. Brandl was convicted in November of 2016 for first-degree reckless homicide.

In Wisconsin, any person involved in the chain of delivery of a drug that later causes a death can be considered responsible, according to the District Attorney's office.

In October 2017, Jannke was convicted of both reckless homicide and maintaining a drug-trafficking place and possession. He was given concurrent sentences for these charges.

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg prosecuted Jannke in that trial. Klomberg reportedly told the court that Jannke had a history of selling drugs. Jannke did not cease to sell drugs after the death of Nehls. Multiple heroin users testified against Jannke, sharing that he was their longtime heroin dealer and that they regularly bought drugs from him in his mobile home.

After serving his 20-year sentence, Jannke will serve an additional 10 years of extended supervision, under Judge Joseph Sciascia's orders.