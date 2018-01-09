West Allis Police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

West Allis Police need your help locating a 17-year-old girl, who has been missing since last Friday.

Isabella Lopez was last seen near 62nd and Mitchell Streets Friday morning.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, a black coat and a pair of black “combat” style boots

The West Allis PD says it has information that she was near the corner of Oakland Avenue and Kane Place on Milwaukee’s East Side on Saturday.

Police said due to her age and possible medical conditions, she was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing endangered juvenile.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or welfare of Isabella M. Lopez is

asked to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

